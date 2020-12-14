Penn Valley woman charged in attempted stabbing
A Penn Valley woman remained in the county jail Monday after her boyfriend reported she tried to stab him with a broken piece of glass.
A man from Jayhawk Drive called 911 around 1:30 p.m. Friday and reported a woman identified by authorities as Megan Sybil Duffy was very drunk and destroyed the house before trying to stab him, dispatch reports stated. Duffy then left in a vehicle, he said.
A Nevada County sheriff’s deputy responded and found several broken items both out front of the residence and inside, including several “shards” of glass from broken items, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg said in an email.
The man did not require medical attention, Trygg said.
Deputies learned that Duffy was at the Penn Valley dog park and were able to make contact with her there, Trygg said. Duffy, 49, was booked on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury and was being held on a $25,000 bond.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Penn Valley woman charged in attempted stabbing
A Penn Valley woman remained in the county jail Monday after her boyfriend reported she tried to stab him with a broken piece of glass.