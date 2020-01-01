Penn Valley school district bond measure heads to March ballot

The Penn Valley Union Elementary School District recently submitted Measure J to the county office to be placed on the March 3 primary election ballot.

If passed with 55% of the vote, the Penn Valley school district will use up to $16 million in general obligation bonds for construction and rehabilitation of school facilities, which district representatives say have not occurred for “many decades.”

Bond money will come from a projected tax rate of $30 per $100,000 of assessed property value.

Aging classrooms, restrooms, leaky roofs, siding, dry-rot and old electrical and water lines will be repaired and a new track at Ready Springs Elementary will be constructed with the newfound funds.

“I think the biggest thing for us is without it we won’t be able to make the repairs that are needed,” said Penn Valley school district Superintendent Torie England. “Without those bond funds, we would definitely be in dire straits.”

The Penn Valley Union Elementary School District Board did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

In August, the Penn Valley school district had been offering public site visits and coffee chats to discuss the possible bond.

The district also surveyed residents to understand the feasibility of the bond passing.

Surveyors found that renters more so than homeowners were willing to support the bond measure.

Voters statewide will also be asked if they want to support a $15 billion bond measure for school construction and modernization projects.

But England said even if the statewide bond measure passes, her school district wouldn’t get the $16 million needed to make adequate repairs.

“My hope is people vote for local bonds versus state level bonds,” she said.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.