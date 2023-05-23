Back in 1956, a handful of local ranchers staged a one-day rodeo behind the old firehouse to help fund Penn Valley’s volunteer firefighters, according to the PVCRA website.

The Penn Valley Rodeo thus began, which celebrated its 64th iteration last weekend with the theme, ‘Back in the Saddle’. Tickets sold out on both Friday and Saturday nights.

