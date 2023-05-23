Back in 1956, a handful of local ranchers staged a one-day rodeo behind the old firehouse to help fund Penn Valley’s volunteer firefighters, according to the PVCRA website.
The Penn Valley Rodeo thus began, which celebrated its 64th iteration last weekend with the theme, ‘Back in the Saddle’. Tickets sold out on both Friday and Saturday nights.
Gates opened at 5 p.m. and crowds enjoyed the many vendors, food booths and music by Outlaws and Angels, a 7-piece country music band from Northern California.
The crowd, dressed in hats, boots and buckles, cheered as Bruce Stephenson, the Chairman for the Penn Valley Fire Protection District circled the stadium as the 2023 Grand Marshall.
Susan Bartow, a local realtor, sang the National Anthem on Friday night and Sierra Schapiro, dressed in red, white and blue sequined western wear, circled the arena with Old Glory flying proudly.
Cowboys and cowgirls impressed the fans with professional bronco busting and bull riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping and barrel racing.
Local teens competed in the mini bronc and bareback event and youngsters, 4 to 7- years old with a maximum weight of 55 pounds, won crowds over in the mutton bustin’ competition.
Brooke Kennedy, currently a junior at a local high school, was crowned the 2023 Junior Miss Penn Valley Rodeo Queen. Kennedy participates in high school rodeo and enjoys riding horses and showing her pigs at the Nevada County Fair, according to Miss Penn Valley Rodeo Queen Facebook page.
“I truly appreciate each and everyone of you that has bought a sponsored ad, shared my post, coached me in the saddle and on the stage or just showed up to support me,” Kennedy posted on Facebook. “Thank you all so much. Here’s to a fun year.”
Over two dozen vendors sold hats, household wears, T-shirts, candles, jewelry and more.
Food booths serving up double-cheeseburgers, nachos, giant pretzels, cotton-candy, ice cream and pie among other items were sponsored by local organizations.
The Nevada Union High School Boosters, the local 4H Club, Auburn Knights of Columbus, Kare Crisis Nursery and Ready Springs School were only some of the groups that fed the crowds and helped support these and local organizations and scholarships.
The Penn Valley Community Rodeo Association (PVCRA) awards two scholarships each year to students in agriculture, according to their website.
New this year is the development and annual funding of the Paramedic Scholarship program to benefit the Penn Valley Fire District in its retention of paramedic staff with support of the Penn Valley Rodeo Association Board of Directors.
“The PVCRA is a non-profit corporation, founded in 2005 to promote the sport of rodeo in Penn Valley, and to preserve the western lifestyle,” according to their website.
Traditionally, the Penn Valley Rodeo is always the third full weekend in May, according to the PVCRA website.
