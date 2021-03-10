Penn Valley man suspected of selling edibles to 14 year old

A 19-year-old Penn Valley man has been arrested by Placer County law enforcement on charges that he sold edible gummies to a 14-year-old boy last week, authorities said.

Christian Brock-Hurtado is facing charges of child endangerment, furnishing marijuana to a minor, and evading a peace officer, according to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Last Friday, Placer County deputies responded to a call from a concerned father in Colfax, who reported his 14-year old son had consumed edible marijuana gummies and fallen ill, the post stated. The boy was transported to the hospital for his symptoms but no further information was released on his condition.

Deputies began investigating how he obtained the edible marijuana and learned he purchased the substance through Snapchat, the post stated. The next day, the investigation led deputies to the suspect’s vehicle on Auburn Street and they attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect sped off, leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit, according to the release.

The suspect reached speeds of more than 100 mph while weaving in and out of traffic and crossing over double yellow lines, temporarily evading deputies until dispatchers helped track down his phone number. A deputy eventually made contact with Brock-Hurtado and convinced him to turn himself in, the release stated.

Brock-Hurtado was released Sunday from the Placer County Jail on a $100,000 bond, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Angela Musallam.

