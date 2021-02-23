Penn Valley man charged with vehicle theft, evading officers

A Penn Valley man ended up in custody in Yuba County after he fled from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

Michael Sauer, 33, was arrested on suspicion of auto theft, felony evasion and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail on those charges as well as for an Auburn vehicle theft warrant, and was being held Tuesday on $25,000 bail, a press release from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office stated.

A Yuba County K9 deputy patrolling Plumas Lake spotted the stolen vehicle around 5:45 p.m. Monday and tried to stop the vehicle. The driver and sole occupant, later identified as Sauer, failed to yield and sped away toward a levee, where he crashed through a levee gate and into a cement barrier, the release said.

After crashing the vehicle, the suspect ran across Highway 70 toward a residential neighborhood. The deputy pursued Sauer while calling out his location to other units responding to assist, and a perimeter was established around the area. Sauer continued to flee on foot, jumping fences into several backyards, the release stated.

With the assistance of additional Yuba County deputies, Wheatland police officers and California Highway Patrol officers, as well as air support, Sauer ultimately was taken into custody without further incident, evaluated by paramedics due to the collision and then cleared for booking, the release stated.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.