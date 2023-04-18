In Penn Valley on March 13 at approximately 4:30 p.m., Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested 43-year-old Michael McElreath of Penn Valley, for alleged lewd or lascivious acts with a person under 14-years-old, and distributing harmful material to a minor, following an investigation into the reported molestation of a juvenile at a licensed daycare facility in the 18000 block of Lake Forest Drive in Penn Valley.

On the evening of April 12, 2023, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Regional Dispatch Center received a call reporting the possible sexual abuse of a minor that allegedly occurred at an in-home daycare facility.