From a release:

Penn Valley — On 4/13/2023 at approximately 4:30 pm, Nevada County Sheriff's Office Investigators arrested 43-year-old Michael McElreath of Penn Valley, for alleged Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Person under 14-years-old, and Distributing Harmful Material to a Minor, following an investigation into the reported molestation of a juvenile at a licensed daycare facility in the 18000 block of Lake Forest Drive in Penn Valley.