Penn Valley Library shines anew

Penn Valley Library Branch Manager Cindy Pawlowksi shows off the library’s brand new and expanded location in the Wildwood Shopping Center in Penn Valley. The library is currently open for front door pickup service weekdays from noon to 3 p.m.

The Penn Valley Library is now open in a new and expanded space in the Wildwood Shopping Center at 11252 Pleasant Valley Road.

The new digs boast 2,100 square feet of space, which is more than double that of the original 1,000-square-foot location.

An entire room of the new Penn Valley Library is dedicated to children’s reading with smaller tables and reading nooks.

The extra square footage takes the form of added book and reading space, as well as a new community meeting room that can be reserved for nonprofit uses through a reservation process accessed through the library website.

“What will happen is, you can go in there and select the time to reserve it as long as there isn’t a library program for groups to use,” Penn Valley Library Branch Manager Cindy Pawlowski said.

Penn Valley Library Branch Manager Cindy Pawlowksi shows off one of the library’s reading spaces in a window of the library’s new location at 11252 Pleasant Valley Road in the Wildwood Shopping Center.

Unfortunately, due to the current COVID restrictions, the general public won’t be allowed into the building or community meeting room until restrictions are eased.

“As soon as those restrictions are lifted, we will be working towards offering that to the community,” Pawlowksi said.

The Penn Valley Library is still located in the Wildwood Shopping Center, though it has moved across the lot and into a space with more than twice the square footage.

Despite restrictions, the Penn Valley Library is currently open for front door pickup service from noon to 3 p.m. with someone available to answer phones between noon and 5 p.m.

Books, movies, periodicals, books on CD, TV series, graphic novels, lots of reading material for children, and soon even a telescope can all be checked out from the Penn Valley Library.

A selection of books is placed on a rack near the window for people to be able to see some of the materials available for checkout from the Penn Valley Library.

For more information on how to check out material, go to the library’s website at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library, then access the catalog and look up materials from there.

The new Penn Valley Library contains more than 2,100 square feet of space, which is more than double the space of the library’s previous location.

Pawlowski shows off a courtyard adjacent to the Penn Valley Library’s space that will contain seats in the future.

Penn Valley Library Branch Manager Cindy Pawlowksi sits behind her desk near the front door of the library’s new location in the Wildwood Shopping Center. Pawlowski says she can’t wait to be able to let people in, but until then helps operate the front door pickup service weekdays from noon to 3 p.m.

