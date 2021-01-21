Penn Valley Library shines anew
The Penn Valley Library is now open in a new and expanded space in the Wildwood Shopping Center at 11252 Pleasant Valley Road.
The new digs boast 2,100 square feet of space, which is more than double that of the original 1,000-square-foot location.
The extra square footage takes the form of added book and reading space, as well as a new community meeting room that can be reserved for nonprofit uses through a reservation process accessed through the library website.
“What will happen is, you can go in there and select the time to reserve it as long as there isn’t a library program for groups to use,” Penn Valley Library Branch Manager Cindy Pawlowski said.
Unfortunately, due to the current COVID restrictions, the general public won’t be allowed into the building or community meeting room until restrictions are eased.
“As soon as those restrictions are lifted, we will be working towards offering that to the community,” Pawlowksi said.
Despite restrictions, the Penn Valley Library is currently open for front door pickup service from noon to 3 p.m. with someone available to answer phones between noon and 5 p.m.
Books, movies, periodicals, books on CD, TV series, graphic novels, lots of reading material for children, and soon even a telescope can all be checked out from the Penn Valley Library.
For more information on how to check out material, go to the library’s website at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library, then access the catalog and look up materials from there.
To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.
