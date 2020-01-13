Penn Valley Library offers classes for new catalog
Submitted to The Union
The Penn Valley Library will be holding two classes for patrons who have questions about navigating the features of the new library catalog. The classes will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on January 15 and 16. Patrons are encouraged to bring their questions to either session of the class. For more information, visit the Events Calendar at mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-432-5764.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.