Penn Valley Library hosts knitting program

The Penn Valley Library is hosting a monthly knitting gathering from 1 to 2 p.m. beginning Sept. 12. The program, called “Sit & Knit,” is welcome to adult knitters of all experience levels. Participants are encouraged to bring in knitting projects and join the group for inspiration, encouragement and fun. Limited supplies will be provided. The Penn Valley Library is located at 11336 Pleasant Valley Road in Penn Valley in the Holiday Market shopping center. For more information visit the Events Calendar at mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-432-5764.