Staff Writer
The teachers in the Penn Valley Union Elementary School District (PVUESD) have been working the 2022 — 2023 school year without a contract and have not come to a settlement with their district to date, according to Hannah Nielsen, president of the Penn Valley Teachers Association (PVTA).
Both sides in the negotiation process are now subject to mediation, a neutral third party to assist the two sides in reaching a compromise, according to Nielsen. The next mediation session for PVUESD and PVTA is on May 10.
A PVUESD school board meeting will be held the night before on May 9 at 4:30 p.m. at 17328 Penn Valley Drive in Penn Valley, Suite A.
Families and community members are encouraged to attend or email PVUESD board members. The PVTA will hold a rally before the board meeting at the same location, according to Nielsen.
If mediation fails, many state statutes require the parties to employ a fact-finder, who analyzes the facts of the bargaining process and seeks to recognize a potential compromise, according to Find Law website.
“The parties are not bound by the recommendations of the fact-finder, though it may influence public opinion regarding the appropriate resolution of the dispute,” according to Find Law website.
Families with students attending PVUESD may want to attend the upcoming school board meeting to express concerns about retaining teachers and preserving the continuity of their programs year after year, according to Nielsen.
“All California public school districts have gotten Cost of Living Allocations (COLA) plus 13% from the state this year,” Nielsen said. “Our concern is that we will fail to attract new teachers and fail to retain seasoned teachers.”
When comparing salary schedules, it is important to compare like-sized districts because budgets for public school districts depend on enrollment and attendance, according to Regina Reno, Executive Director of Human Resources at Nevada County Superintendent of Schools.
“Penn Valley Union shows ADA of 564 students…There are two other districts in Nevada County of similar size, Nevada City at 696 students…and Union Hill at 691,” Reno said.
Attracting the most highly qualified candidates for open positions is also key in education. PVUESD’s certificated salary schedule is not competitive, or comparable to other TK-8th grade districts in Nevada County, according to Nielsen.
“The teachers were offered 7% on the salary schedule plus a one time amount of money from the district,” Nielsen said. “The teacher’s association is asking for 9% on the salary schedule.”
One time money off of the salary schedule is usually avoided because it does not count toward retirement and can also feel like a reduction in pay the following year when it is taken away, according to Cameron Cox, a science teacher at Ready Springs School.
“Grass Valley and Nevada City school districts have invested in teachers with raises, and as job postings appear around the area, applicants will drive five or ten miles to earn a higher salary and retire with a higher salary,” Cox said.
As teachers look ahead in their careers, they consider leaving Penn Valley because the longer a teacher stays in PVUESD, the pay lessens in comparison to neighboring districts, according to Nielsen.
The most a teacher in PVUESD can earn in their career is $89,153. Nevada City teachers can earn up to $102,078 and Union Hill teachers’ highest earning salary is $93,193, according to official public documents.
Chicago Park Elementary School District, with 162 students, has a maximum salary of $90,966 which is more than PVUESD teachers with less than half of the enrollment, according to Nielsen.
“To set the record straight, the District has in fact offered its amazing teachers a very competitive compensation package which includes the following: First, 7% increase in salary, retroactive to July 1, 2022. Second, a one-time bonus payment of $2,500 for all teachers. Third, substantial increases to extra duty pay and stipends,” Melissa Conley, superintendent of the Penn Valley Union Elementary School District said.
Penn Valley teachers work 184 contract days a year, while Nevada City, Union Hill, Chicago Park all work 186 contract days; Penn Valley teachers also work a shorter day, 6.5 hours, according to Conley.
“The PVUESD Board of Trustees has approved this competitive compensation package which to date, the Penn Valley Teacher Association has rejected,” Conley said.
“Districts are receiving new money from the Governor’s budget and we want to see an investment in teachers,” Nielsen said. “It does not benefit the community to have high turnover rates.”
“Investigation and data analysis of the district’s funding shows that PVTA is not asking for something that is not attainable,” Nielsen said. “Everything that has been discovered shows that the District has enough money, currently and ongoing, to give teachers the raise they are asking for.”