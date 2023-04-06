Staff Writer
The Penn Valley Fire Protection District (PVFPD) directors unanimously voted to allow Local Area Formation Commission (LAFCo) to take the next steps for the annexation of the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District (RRFPD) at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The dissolution process for RRFPD began on March 20, and a timeline has been set by LAFCo. The annexation process that has several working parts involving PVFPD and the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.
Before reading the updated resolution, Bruce Stephenson, Chairman of PVFPD, clarified that the updated document now included three provisions that would allow PVFPD to back out of the annexation if the Plans for Services are not complete or if financial backing falls through.
“There have been concerns about going forward with the annexation… to be able to protect Penn Valley in case something happens down the road that we cannot foresee,” Stephenson said. “We’ve got some built in protection.”
The added stipulations, allowing for PVFPD to pull out of the annexation if needed, resulted in a confident reaction from board members.
“I see lots of offramps here which I really like,” Director Joey Jordan said. “The one that went out with our board packet was not protecting us… So should the moneys not be available, we’re out.”
The conditions that must be met for PVFD to assume the property and territory of the RRFPD, according to the updated resolution that was approved, first include a property tax-sharing agreement between PVFPD and RRFPD. This financial condition would assist the PVFPD budget going forward.
The second condition states that Nevada County is designated as the successor agency to the RRFPD to protect Penn Valley from any liabilities brought on by the annexation of RRFPD.
A third condition is that PVFPD would take on existing ambulance service rights from RRFPD and a special tax to fund emergency medical service be extended to the territory of the RRFPD.
“I think with these [conditions] built in, we’re in a safe position. The purpose of this whole thing is to give LAFCo the opportunity to proceed,” Gordon Mangel, PVFPD director said. “Let’s get the ball rolling.”
Important deadlines add time constraints, especially when the role of the Nevada County Supervisors comes into play.
“Typically I would have liked to have had this out for you all to read and digest a little longer…but we’re under some time restraints,” Chairman Stephenson said. “This is a big step, but I feel good about it. We have some protection now.”
Homeowner’s fire insurance coverage should be able to continue without interruption if the annexation can happen smoothly, according to Stephenson.
“Our drop dead date is to have all the material to the county by August 10… because of property tax,” PVFPD Chief Don Wagner said. “That is the time crunch for both fire boards, LAFCo, the Supervisors and everybody involved in this whole process.”
Director Jordan brought up the question regarding the ability for the county to to review and approve LAFCo’s requirements, referencing the tax-shared agreement in the revised resolution.
“If we have to be submitting all of this so quickly, is the county able to move that quickly?” Director Jordan asked.
Sue Hoek, Nevada County Board of Supervisor for District 4, who was recognized as a vital support during each step of the financial dissolution of RRFPD, stated that chances were that it would be a “conversation that did not have to be resolved at that time.”
“I don’t know what to tell you, to be honest. There is no way it will get done,” Hoek said.
“In my estimation it could not happen in a month…This is about having the tax-shared agreement that would be included from Rough and Ready into Penn Valley,” Hoek said.
“We’re $358,000 shy in the first year. The taxpayers in Penn Valley are not going to be responsible for paying for Rough and Ready. They are just not,” Director Jordan said. “We’re not going to allow that.”
Supervisor Hoek responded that the reassuring aspect of the revised resolution approved that evening is that it would allow Penn Valley to pull out if they felt financially it is not going to work.
Other members of the PVFPD board thanked Hoek for her commitment to problem solving and for being a strong voice from both fire districts to the County Board of Supervisors all along.
“I want to make sure that Sue is recognized for all her hard work,” PVFPD Director George Mangel said. “We appreciate all the help we get from you.”
The next board meeting for RRFPD is scheduled for April 11 at 6:30 p.m. in their fire station.
LAFCo is holding a public workshop on the matter on April 20 at 9:30 a.m. at the Rough and Ready fire station.
When the Plan of Service is submitted to LAFCO, a hearing will take place on May 18 at the Rood Center in Nevada City.
This hearing would begin the 30 day protest period, according to Chief Don Wagner, in which the public has a chance to terminate or approve LAFCo’s decisions.
A call for a special election within the district is a third option if 25% or more of landowners owning 25% or more of the total assessed land value file a written protest.
Assuming Rough and Ready apparatus
The PVFPD also unanimously voted to assume the $190,000 loan on an engine that was custom built for the terrain of Nevada County.
A 2017 Rosenbauer rear mount pumper fire engine will most likely remain at the fire station in Rough and Ready if the annexation occurs.
Funds for the December 2023 payment would be collected from the Rough and Ready taxes, according to Stephenson.
Discussion about the value of the engine at a reasonably low interest rate from a few years ago compared to the estimated $600,00 cost of a new engine that would take years to acquire resulted in the approval from the PVFPD directors to assume the loan.