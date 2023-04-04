The Penn Valley Fire Protection District (PVFPD) board of directors will discuss what the the possible annexation of the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District (RaRFPD) could look like during tonight's regularly scheduled board meeting slated to take place at 6:30 p.m. at station number 43 located at 10513 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley.
The possibility of assuming the loan on engine 5960 currently apparatus of the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District (RaRFPD) is also on the agenda for the PVFPB to consider..
“Neither of these items have been brought to all of the Penn Valley board of directors, so a briefing to consider the next steps is appropriate,” Fire Chief Don Wagner said.
The joint RaRFPD/PVFPD Consolidation Committee has been working collaboratively to keep all stations staffed and at full operation.
Last month, the RaRFPD filed for dissolution due to financial strain and is now working with the guidance of Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo).
LAFCo will hold a public workshop for residents in Nevada County on April 20 at 9:30 a.m. at the RaRFPD fire station 59 located at 14506 Rough and Ready Highway to gather community input.
The public may ask questions and hear information from LAFCo regarding the reality that RaRFPD will run out of funding for staffing its station in the next few months without a viable funding stream to ensure long-term solvency, according to official websites.
Other action items on the PVFPD agenda include a review of the fee schedule ordinance, the CPI adjustment for fire assessment and rescue tax and the monthly report for PVFPD Fire Chief Don Wagner.