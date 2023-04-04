RoughAndReadyFire-GVU-032123 - 1 (5).jpg

The annexation of the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District is an agenda item on tonight's Penn Valley Fire Protection District board meeting in Penn Valley. 

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

The Penn Valley Fire Protection District (PVFPD) board of directors will discuss what the the possible annexation of the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District (RaRFPD) could look like during tonight's regularly scheduled board meeting slated to take place at 6:30 p.m. at station number 43 located at 10513 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley.

The possibility of assuming the loan on engine 5960 currently apparatus of the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District (RaRFPD) is also on the agenda for the PVFPB to consider..