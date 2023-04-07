Staff Writer
The Western Gateway Park Foundation is bringing together local farmers, chefs, bakers, and artisan crafters to provide visitors from all around Nevada County with a new shopping experience.
Each Sunday beginning April 16 through October 29 from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Western Gateway Park will host a variety of sellers from the area.
A visit to Western Gateway Farmers Market can be the beginning of a fun family day at this sprawling, 87 acre park.
Visitors may enjoy the picnic areas, barbecue pits, hiking trails, disc golf course, tennis and pickleball courts, bocce ball courts, and swimming holes along Squirrel Creek.
“This is a super friendly farmers market with lots of shade and places to relax,” Kathryn Petersen, manager for the Western Gateway Farmers Market said.
Peterson has lived in the area for about 20 years and loves this Penn Valley location because it’s not in the middle of a town parking lot.
Fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, olive oils and food trucks are available for a family friendly Sunday brunch.
Specialty body care items and handmade jewelry booths are featured at the market as well.
“I love the park and anything to benefit the park benefits the community,” Petersson said. “There is so much to do after shopping at the market. Families can picnic or play disc golf or hike.”
Western Gateway Farmers Market is also authorized to accept EBT cards also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, according to Kathryn Petersen, manager for the Western Gateway Farmers Market.
La Guaira Bistro from Nevada City is expected on April 16 and will feature a menu of Venezuelan dishes including empanadas, street tacos and vegetarian dishes.
Black Iron Baking Company located in Penn Valley plans on serving cookies, muffins, scones and strudels.
“We’ve made a few calls to musicians in the area and would like to add that to each Sunday market,” Peterson said.
Several local farmers and vendors will be featured for April 16, but the market is still accepting vendors.
Vendors who wish to apply for the April-October 2023 season, go to Western Gateway Farmers Market and email an application to WGFarmersMarket1860@gmail.com. Attach your permits / licenses and proof of insurance. Insurance must list Western Gateway Farmers Market as an additional insured.
Vendors can expect to pay an annual membership fee for $25 is due on the first day of attendance. A single 10 x 10 foot booth is $32 or a double booth is available for $52 due on each day attended.
There is plenty of space to park and the market is wheelchair friendly, according to Petersen.
The Western Gateway Farmers Market is rain or shine. The participation of every vendor is not guaranteed for every Sunday. Call 805-235-1798 with questions. Western Gateway Recreational Park is located at 1860 Penn Valley Drive, Penn Valley.