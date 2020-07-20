Pedestrian killed in Grass Valley crash ID’d

A woman killed last week after a utility truck failed to stop while coming off Highway 49 onto South Auburn Street has been identified as 39-year-old Bonnie Breault.

Breault, of Grass Valley, was standing Friday afternoon on the sidewalk outside Grass Valley Charter School when the incident happened, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele.

Murio McEachin, 51, was exiting the highway in an Isuzu cargo truck when he failed to stop at the bottom of the exit ramp just before 2:30 p.m., Steele said. McEachin crossed South Auburn Street, struck Breault and continued, colliding with the wall of the school.

Breault was pronounced dead at the scene. McEachin, a North Highlands resident, was extricated from the crushed cab of the truck using the Jaws of Life, Steele said. He sustained major injuries to his legs and was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center. His current condition was not available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no charges had been filed as of Monday. Drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as factors, Steele said.

