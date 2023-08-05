Pedestrian drug by vehicle
A vehicle vs. pedestrian was reported Friday at the intersection of Old Tunnel Road and Brunswick Road at 11:50 a.m. sending a female pedestrian to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital as a result of her injuries.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Pedestrian drug by vehicle
A vehicle vs. pedestrian was reported Friday at the intersection of Old Tunnel Road and Brunswick Road at 11:50 a.m. sending a female pedestrian to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital as a result of her injuries.
According to Grass Valley Police Department, two subjects were contacted. A male — the driver of the vehicle — and the female pedestrian.
Through the investigation at this point, the pedestrian exited the sidewalk through the crosswalk at which time the driver of the vehicle made a right hand turn onto Brunswick Road.
Though the driver made a slow motion, the pedestrian was drug under the vehicle for a short period of time, causing injury to the pedestrian.
The driver was uninjured with no signs of impairment, according to Grass Valley Police Department officials, who said the case is still open and under investigation.
Live scanner feed here: