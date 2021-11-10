Peak Design is Wild & Scenic Film Festival’s 2022 title partner

The South Yuba River Citizens League’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival kicks off its 20th annual event Jan. 13.

For almost two decades, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival has welcomed audiences to Nevada County for its annual event each January. In recent years, Peak Design has supported the festival but recently increased its support. Peak Design is returning next year as the title sponsor.

“Wild & Scenic Film Festival covers two areas of utmost importance to Peak Design — film making and environmental activism,” said Annie Nyborg, director of sustainability, in a news release. “We are a brand that designs gear to better serve photographers and filmmakers and believes deeply in advocating for our planet. The festival helps creatives share stories important to the protection of our wild spaces.

“One festival memory that stands out is a panel I attended in 2018 or 2019 that covered diversity in the outdoors,” she added. “It framed diversity in the outdoors as not only a moral imperative, but also critical for successfully protecting our environment. I was so moved by what I heard that I went back to the office and developed and launched a new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiative at Peak Design.”

“It’s incredibly fulfilling to have committed partners like Peak Design who understand Wild & Scenic’s mission and encourage the use of film to change the world,” said Lívia Campos de Menezes, the film festival’s director. “For that and their dedication to reducing waste in product lifecycles, Peak Design is an invaluable partner, and we are grateful for their vision and support.”





PARTNERSHIP

Since 2010, Peak Design has been building innovative carry solutions with a simple overarching design directive: make the best things. It’s won applause along the way, but is perhaps most proud of the fact that it’s 100% crowdfunded and 100% employee-owned. This allows it to stay investor-free and focused on the things that matter most: designing great products, fostering happy employees, and taking care of customers and the natural environment. Peak Design is a Certified B Corporation and Certified Climate Neutral.

Peak Design donates 1% of its revenue to environmental nonprofits, guarantees products for life, and refurbishes broken items to keep them in use and out of landfills.

Peak Design recently partnered with Wild Confluence Films (creators of past Wild & Scenic Film Festival official selections, including “Rock-Paper-Fish”) to present the story of three women who sail into the heart of Alaska’s Tongass National Forest to record untold devastation in the 2022 official selection “Understory: A Journey Through the Tongass.” Peak’s commitment to helping cultivate engaging and inspiring film is just one of the many reasons it’s proud to be a partner.

Peak Design will have a table at the 20th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival in Nevada City and Grass Valley, Jan. 13-17.

Source: Wild & Scenic Film Festival