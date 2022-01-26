Peacemakers donate quilts to children





The Peacemakers quilting group recently donated nearly 100 quilts to Shriners Children’s Hospital in Sacramento. Quilters designed, cut, stitched and tied the quilts with the help of funds donated by longtime supporter, the late Olga Thorson.

“Your thoughtfulness will help provide comfort and support to the children for whom it is our pleasure to care,” the Shriners wrote back in a recently received letter. Peacemakers is based at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley and is open to all community members regardless of religious affiliation. For more information, visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or call 530-273-9631. Pictured, quilters gather nearly 100 quilts they created to be prayed over and blessed during a recent worship service at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. | Photo submitted by Marilyn Engelking.