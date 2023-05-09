Staff Writer
Nevada Irrigation District (NID) sponsored No Motor Day on Sunday where non-motorized watercraft, including sailboats, canoes, kayaks and paddle boards, were allowed entry to the Scotts Flat Recreation Area without charge.
Staff Writer
Nevada Irrigation District (NID) sponsored No Motor Day on Sunday where non-motorized watercraft, including sailboats, canoes, kayaks and paddle boards, were allowed entry to the Scotts Flat Recreation Area without charge.
NID hosts No Motor Day as part of the District’s overall effort to showcase the natural beauty of the lake with environmentally friendly activities.
Gold Country Yacht Club (GCYC) members offered free sailboat rides, as they do every year, and this year The Union was invited to participate in the event as well.
“So far we have three Club members that have volunteered to host riders. NID each year asks us to participate in the NID event. It’s a win/win for both of our organizations,” Doug Coursey, Commodore, GCYC said.
Skipper Hugh Talman and his first mate Nicki Talman, who have been members of the GCYC for 26 years, volunteered their sailboat named Island Girl along with Skipper Bill Gully and his sailboat named Cygnet.
Scotts Flat Lake is the home port for the GCYC just six miles above Nevada City and its club house is located near the launch ramp and buoys on the lake’s northern shoreline.
The GCYC is a family-friendly group of boating enthusiasts who mainly sail at Scotts Flat Lake but travel to other locations such as the San Francisco Bay and Lake Tahoe.
Scotts Flat Lake is known for being surrounded by green mountains, gentle breezes and ideal water temperatures in the summer.
“The breezes on the lake shift depending on where you are,” Skipper Hugh Talman said. “That’s why we call it Shifty Flat Lake.”
GCYC offers adult sailing classes in May and youth sailing classes in June.
June 6th is GCYC’s big Go for the Gold Regatta event and preparations are already under way. The cost to participate in the racing is $35. Commemorative Regatta T-shirts will be offered for sale as well as hot dog dinners.
Scotts Flat Lake is one of eight publicly accessible reservoirs owned and operated by NID.
NID offers wide-ranging public recreational opportunities at both Scotts Flat and Rollins reservoirs in the Sierra foothills.
Scotts Flat is an excellent lake to fish for rainbow trout, German browns, Kokanee. largemouth and smallmouth bass according to the NID website.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
