Peaceful resistance: portrait of a Persian woman for our time

What would you do if you couldn’t openly attend school? A female member of a minority group, seeking education in Iran, has faced intense challenges over time. The play “A Woman for Our Time,” performed locally last fall, raised some historical perspective on the reasons why. As part of the follow-up series, a special guest will speak about her former life in Iran and how she overcame these struggles, incorporating a discussion of peaceful resistance. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on January 14 at the Inner Path, 200 Commercial Street in Nevada City.

Niknaz (Niki) Riazati, graduated from the Baha’i Institute for Higher Education (BIHI) an underground education system in Iran, where she succeeded in earning a bachelor’s degree in biology. She migrated to the U.S. in 2012 and received her master’s, also in biology, from Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. Currently, as a current PhD candidate in molecular, cellular, and integrative physiology at the University of California, Davis, she devotes most of her time to research experiments while also exploring history and human rights.

“As a woman believing in the equality of rights between men and women as the core value in life, I have always spoken out about the issue of violation of human rights of women in Iran,” said Riazati. “Being barred from higher education drew my attention toward other types of violation of civil rights in Iran as well. I am an advocate of freedom of education, and as much as I would like to share my story of education, I am passionate to learn about groups or communities facing injustice in the history of other countries, and how they have managed to resist peacefully.”

The event, free and open to the public, will include a discussion of the topic of peaceful resistance. Light refreshments will be served. The series is sponsored by the Nevada County Arts Council and Cultural District, Full-Circle Learning, the Inner Path Yoga Studio and the Baha’is of Nevada County.