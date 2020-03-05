Peace Lutheran Church studying ‘Reliving The Passion’ through lent

Peace Lutheran Church is currently holding their adult forum meetings, now focusing on “Reliving The Passion,” by Walter Wangerin, Jr. The meetings are facilitated by Ingrid Larson.

The Adult Forum will be “Reliving The Passion,” a 40 day Lenten devotional journey written by Walter Wangerin, Jr., that started on Ash Wednesday (Feb. 26) and ends on Easter. It is comprised of meditations on the Suffering, Death and Resurrection of Jesus as recorded in Mark. If you want to attend or just want to do the devotions but do not yet have a devotion book and/or a Study Guide, the Study Guide is available at walterwangerin.com. You can order a book or an e-version of “Reliving The Passion” through either Amazon.com or zondervan.com. The Sunday morning schedule for the Adult Forum where we will review, discuss and share our experiences with this meditation is stated below. If you have any questions please either call or email Ingrid Larson at 530-289-3654 or cingridlarson@gmail.com.

The meeting times and topics:

March 1 at 9 a.m. – Preface & Prologue: 4 Reasons for Reliving the Passion. 1st Day through 4th Day

March 8 at 9:45 a.m. – Part 1: Bethany & Jerusalem. 5th Day through 11th Day

March 15 at 9:45 a.m. – Conversation with Council (no adult forum)

March 22 at 9:45 a.m. – Parts 2 & 3: Gethsemene & The High Priest’s House. 12th Day through 20th Day

March 29 at 9:45 a.m. – Part 4: Praetorium. 21st Day through 26th Day

April 5 at 9 a.m. – Parts 5: Golgotha. 27th Day through 36th Day

April 12: Easter! (no adult forum)

April 19 at 9:45 a.m. – Part 6: The Garden of Tombs. 37th Day through 40th Day and Day of Resurrection of Our Lord.