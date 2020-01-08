Peace Lutheran Church hosts Taizé-style prayer service tonight; all faiths welcome

FROM A RELEASE:

A service of candlelight, chants, prayers and readings will be offered at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. The service will provide a moment of calm and an opportunity to privately lift up personal concerns in a supportive atmosphere.

Peace Lutheran Church offers evening prayers at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. The church is at 828 W. Main St., near downtown Grass Valley.

This brief service follows the Taizé style of evening prayers. It embraces people of all faiths and those with no faith affiliation, and helps people feel centered and find connection in a busy and frightening world.

The service includes short, simple prayers chanted to sacred, yet easy tunes. Peace musicians lead the worship with music sung in harmony. Participants will have the opportunity to light candles and lift up prayers.

All are welcome, regardless of religious tradition or affiliation. More information is at http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or call (530) 273-9631.

Source: Peace Lutheran Church