Peace and Justice march set for Sunday in Grass Valley

InterFaith Nevada County will join other interfaith communities in more than 20 cities in a Sept. 22 march to express support for the fundamental values of religious freedom and equal justice for all. The march will begin with an opening ceremony at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Grass Valley United Methodist Church, at 236 S. Church Street. It will conclude at the Sierra Center for Spiritual Living, 119 Florence Ave., with a brief program and closing ceremony.

Rather than a civil exchange of perceptions and solutions, tension and animosity are realities many people are experiencing at this time, said Planning Committee member Dianne Marshall.

“Respecting the dignity of all people and appreciating all our community members are core values of InterFaith Nevada County, a local ministerial association comprised of faith leaders from 19 faith communities in the Grass Valley/Nevada City area,” added Marshall. “From Ventura, California to Concord, New Hampshire; from Madison, Wisconsin to Grass Valley, — people are participating.”

The Guiding Principles of the march include the beliefs that:

1. All people should be free to practice their faith without fear of discrimination, intimidation, or reprisal.

2. Multiple religions can coexist peacefully and contribute to the common good.

3. Equal justice and equal protection under the law are rights to which all people are entitled.

4. That governments should protect those who are most vulnerable and never fail to seek justice for acts of violence perpetrated against minorities by those who claim superiority or dominance.

The Interfaith March for Peace & Justice is an outward expression of these guiding principles, say organizers and participants do not need to have any religious affiliation to participate.

“The event, by design, is intended to be non-partisan, positive, and unifying,” said Marshall. “We hope to connect people; we want to find common ground and we want to communicate a message of respect, peace, and love.”

The march will take approximately 30 minutes. InterFaith Nevada County will provide signs saying “InterFaith March for Peace and Justice” for those wanting to join. Signs will reflect the Guiding Principles of the march. For more information, call 530-274-1018.