Paying respects

Smartsville resident Annita Kasparian captured a sobering moment at Thursday’s procession honoring Sacramento police Officer Tara O’Sullivan, who died in the line of duty on June 19. Processions honored the 26-year-old officer before and after her memorial in Roseville. O’Sullivan reportedly responded to a domestic violence incident in north Sacramento and was killed after being ambushed by a gunman with a rifle who held off officers from inside a house for nearly eight hours prior to surrendering.