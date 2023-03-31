Staff Writer
Offering an evening of hope and inspiration to our community, The Center for Cultural & Naturalist Studies (CCNS), a local nonprofit service organization, is hosting a free multimedia event at Seaman’s Lodge in Pioneer Park on April 2 beginning at 5 p.m.
The evening’s presentation will explore how inner work on consciousness combined with service to others can add meaning to our lives and be an uplifting force, particularly during these troubled times, according to co- director for CCNS Renee French.
CCNS, based out of Nevada County, just returned from their first post-pandemic trip: a one-month project in Oaxaca, Mexico where they connected with a local shelter and worked with asylum seekers on the migrant trail in need of basic necessities, according to French.
“Refugees escaping violence, political oppression, and economic hardships in their home countries of Venezuela, Guatemala, Cuba, Honduras, and others risk their lives crossing the Darien Gap, a swath of jungle between Panama and Columbia,” French said. “About 60 miles of jungle, no roads.”
It takes the migrants about two weeks to cross. It is a horror story. They face jaguars, snakes, violent narcotics dealers and thieves. Many have lost loved ones along the way. No one would make this journey if the crisis was not life threatening, according to Koda Sun, co-director of CCNS.
“It’s really heartbreaking,” Sun said. “When we talked to them, the look on their faces was unbelievable.”
The group from CCNS work, pool their money, and identify a need at home or abroad, then reach out to make contacts who they can travel to and support for a month or more, according to French.
Local churches, teachers, groups such as Daughters of Charity and The Centro de Orientación del Migrante de Oaxaca (COMI) need basic necessities such as toothbrushes, towels, bandaids, socks and food, according to Sun.
There are intricacies when going to a place where the hardship is extreme. It is best to work with the little support groups already there, according to Sun and French.
CCNS does not venture into war zones, but have come within a few dozen miles.
CCNS does not give out money, according to Sun. The members travel by plane, bus or on foot and do the work themselves or they work alongside the people.
“We pool our money and pay for the trips ourselves,” Sun said. “We go in and find out what they need, not what we think they need.”
Meeting the needs of humans who are suffering includes making connections of hope. French and Koda put on puppet shows for the children they encounter.
“We bring food and do puppet shows, Sun said. “It is a big hit. It brings some light for the kids.”
A company called Folkmanis which makes extraordinarily intricate puppets donated about 25 different characters to CCNS to bring laughter, even for a short time, according to French.
“The puppets have gone all over the world,” French said. “They are good travelers.”
The sense of service is natural, like a parent caring for a child. The rewards are somewhat reciprocal, according to Sun.
“I think that we are so privileged, the life we live here… so what is our life for if it’s not to give to other people?” Sun said. “The benefits come back to us because we get to feel like we are a natural part of the human race, and not feeling so separate.”
A second stop for the approximately 25 CCNS members was at the San Luis, Arizona/Mexico border wall to offer the physically and emotionally exhausted travelers water and snacks as they waited, sometimes for hours, to be picked up and processed by the U.S. Border Patrol, according to French.
The event on April 2 at the Seaman’s Lodge in Pioneer Park will feature this recent trip as well as give an overview of past trips to Thailand, Cambodia, and Turkey.
“In everything we engage in, we study ourselves and try to understand the obstacles we have that keep us from being more giving, loving people,” French said. “So, this event will feature images and descriptions of our service projects, but we’ll also convey what we’ve learned about how to find depth in human interactions and some of what we’ve discovered in terms of an inner life.”
The event will be unique — even including, by popular demand, a skit from the Puppet Theater of Consciousness, according to French and Sun who are also the puppeteers.
CCNS serves the local community with a variety of projects. They host free meals, support local fire stations and warming shelters, visit the elderly at convalescent homes, and recently, CCNS helped Afghan refugees settling in the greater Sacramento area, according to a CCNS web page.
Nationwide, CCNS has served victims of Hurricane Katrina in a badly devastated town of Pearlington, Mississippi, according to Sun and French.
In addition to service work, the nonprofit members come together over a broad spectrum of activities, from music and art to business, construction, rural land care, and meditation.