Paving work on Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley this week

Colfax Avenue, between Ophir Road and Hansen Way, and Central Avenue between Colfax Avenue and Memorial Park, will be subject to traffic control for paving on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Grass Valley officials.

The Traffic Control System will utilize lane closures and lane shifts between the hours of 6 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday, officials said.

“Every effort will be made to accommodate motorists in a timely manner; however delays of up to 5 minutes may be possible,” Catharine Dykes, a senior civil engineer with the city, said in an email. “Please observe all construction signs and the instructions of onsite personnel.”