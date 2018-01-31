Pauli Halstead announces run for Nevada City Council

Pauli Halstead, former manager of a day center for homeless in Nevada City, plans to run for Nevada City Council, she announced this week.

Two seats will be open on the City Council in June. Mayor Duane Strawser, whose term expires this year, said Wednesday he wasn't sure whether he'll run again. Council Member Evans Phelps, whose term is also set to expire, couldn't be reached for comment on her plans to run for City Council by press time.

Halstead moved to Nevada City in 2011 after retiring from a career as a caterer and event planner in Napa and Sonoma Counties.

Shortly thereafter she joined the board of Sierra Roots, a nonprofit that serves Nevada County's chronically homeless population, she said. Halstead served as the organization's vice president.

In 2015 she opened the Streicher House on New Mohawk Road in Nevada City, which she said helped fill a gap in service for homeless people by providing free food, showers and clothing during the daytime. The house was in operation until 2017.

Homelessness is an issue that has negative impacts on the community, Halstead said.

Recommended Stories For You

"As a community advocate, I want to solve those problems," she said. "I learned a lot from running Streicher House. I want to take what I learned there and make good use of it."

Halstead said she hopes to address the issues surrounding homelessness by turning the city's focus toward building more housing.

"We can't solve that problem until we have some housing … We need to look at ways to facilitate that, whether it's zoning changes, reducing fees, or other solutions," she said.

Stimulating Nevada City's economy is a top priority for Halstead, she said. She plans to advocate for hospitality businesses, which boost tourism, and cannabis businesses, which, when monitored well, can be an important source of income for the city, she said.

"I think we can do a lot of things to boost the economy," Halstead said. "We have to look at all of our options."

This will be Halstead's first time running for elected office, she said.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.