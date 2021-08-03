Paulette’s Country Kitchen building demolished
Work was underway Tuesday at 875 Sutton Way in Grass Valley following the demolition of the former Paulette’s Country Kitchen building.
Paulette’s Country Kitchen closed its doors mid-March, around a month after the proposal for a Wendy’s restaurant was presented at a Grass Valley Planning Commission meeting.
According to a January staff report from the city’s Development Review Committee, the Wendy’s project was planned to include the construction of a 2,366-square-foot restaurant building, along with a drive-thru and outdoor seating area.
The report cited the project architect as having found that demolition rather than modification of the existing building was the economical way forward, given the extent of the changes that would have been necessary to meet certain codes as well as Wendy’s functional design criteria. For example, the drive-thru not allowing appropriate distance between ordering, payment, and distribution, according to the report.
According to Zac Quentmeyer, a community services analyst with Grass Valley’s Community Development Department, the city issued a building permit June 22 for the proposed Wendy’s restaurant.
Quentmeyer said that applicants are not required to provide an estimated timeline of construction during the application process for the permit. He added, however, that the permit would expire in two years.
The applicant for the demolition and construction permits is Chico-based company Holt Construction, which has worked on restaurants — including more than one Wendy’s location — before, according to the company’s online portfolio.
When contacted about the upcoming construction project’s timeline, Karsen Dooley, a superintendent and project manager with Holt Construction, declined to comment Tuesday afternoon.
Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com
