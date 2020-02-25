Patti Bess: A little Mexican culture in Nevada City

My husband David and I escaped what we thought would be a rainy January to head for Mexico. We lasted a week in the heavily touristic beaches of the Yucatán Peninsula; then traveled inland to a smaller, quiet Mexican town where families stroll the zocalo or central plaza in the late afternoons. Most tourists here come from Canada, South America or Europe. Our media makes Americans afraid of Mexico. Though there are problems with corruption and drug wars in certain areas, my husband and I love the warmth and friendliness of the Mexican people and the food.

Strangely enough, in this small town women feel comfortable enough to sit alone in the zocalo on wrought iron benches. The mango man on one corner sells tall plastic cups filled with chunks of lime doused mango. Colorful play structures for children are being erected for the weekend coming up. Thousands of starlings flock to overhead trees; a deafening cacophony of chirping and cheeping until the sun gets closer to setting and all goes silent. No less than six waiters hang out in front of a popular bar/cantina all wearing black pants and shirts with blue aprons. Waiting for the evening crowds to appear, they stand around joking and playing sophomoric tricks on each other. The smell of tortillas and grilled meats permeates the air. People stroll. No one’s in a hurry.

David and I follow several families and a group of teenagers toward the stage in the center of the plaza where two young men and a guitarist are performing traditional Veracruz style dances.

Getting hungry, we wander down a side street admiring the inventive ways that many houses are constructed (and manage to stay standing). A young Chilean woman we met a few days ago recommended a restaurant called Nixtamal. Six blocks later in a definitely residential neighborhood, I’m ready to give up on finding it and go for the shrimp fajitas on the plaza. Then the place appears across the street.

We step into a dimly lit jungle environment. Tables along a stone walkway intermingle with plants. A wood heated grill crackles in the center of the space hopefully keeping mosquitoes at bay. The place is a little quirky.

Later I thought to myself that the dish I had was literally a composition, a juxtaposition of tastes and textures. I remember thinking, “I want to know the person who created this dish.” Eating was like reading a great novel and you can’t stop turning pages. I couldn’t get enough of the delicious discovery.

My plate of barely grilled Ahi tuna was surrounded by a limey avocado sauce dotted with what tasted like plum jam. I bit into a roasted potato swimming in a salsa/marinade, but then the next bite was sweet potato. A chunk of pineapple sat next to slices of roasted beets. The mound on top that I couldn’t see in the darkness was actually goat cheese. Next a dried cherry and nuts I didn’t recognize or so I guessed. All this topped with delicate sprouts and baby arugula leaves; accompanied by warm, fresh tortillas. In words it sounds a tad chaotic, but the flavors married with bride and groom freshness.

And speaking of freshness, we have our own tortilleria here in Nevada City. It is located at 821 Zion Street next to the Ham Stand and Fudnjuice. Hola’ Tortillas is the creation of Carmen and her husband John Lang. It all began in the kitchen of Carmen’s longtime friend and partner Rene’ Sprattling.

Carmen grew up in Mexico City and moved to Portola, California when she married her husband, John. They lived there for twelve years, but the small town felt isolated. Carmen wanted to be somewhere with more opportunities for friendships. After searching various places, they landed in Nevada County. When her mother passed away a few years ago, Carmen was surprised by a small inheritance. “It was either enough to splurge on a fun vacation or to pursue my dream of a cottage industry.” A tortilla business began to take shape in hers and John’s minds.

At first Carmen partnered with her longtime friend Rene’ Sprattling and set up shop in her kitchen. They developed a pretty extensive wholesale business with local stores, restaurants and at the Nevada City Farmer’s Market. When the little storefront on Zion Street opened up it was the perfect place to expand to a larger audience.

The red gingham curtains of Hola’ makes it feel more like entering a home front than a store. Inside the smell of roasting tortillas fills the air. They have white and blue corn tortillas as well as wheat, spinach and other varieties. Hola’ uses no preservatives or any stabilizing chemicals and all organic flours. You will taste the difference.

Hola’ also sells tamales and locally made salsas. They import several products from Oaxaca, Mexico, such as spice mixes, chocolate and moles’. During the holidays many Nevada County Santas bought a great deal of one product from Oaxaca — roasted, salted grasshoppers. Carmen thinks they were destined for stocking stuffers for those family and friends who had a good sense of humor or an adventurous palate.

Hola’ is open on Monday and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. You can reach them for special orders or information at 530-903-2108 or email autenticatortilla@gmail.com.

Fajitas are a good fast dinner option. You can use or adjust the fajita seasoning below or there are commercial varieties available. Check with your favorite meat department to find out what day they get fish deliveries to insure your shrimp are the freshest possible. I often add a couple spoonsful of leftover rice to stretch the shrimp and it also helps hold it all together.

Shrimp Fajitas

One medium onion, cut in half and sliced thin

One small to medium green pepper, sliced thin

One small to medium red pepper, sliced thin

One half to three quarters pound fresh shrimp (or chicken if you prefer)

Six tortillas

Fajita mix

One teaspoon cornstarch

One teaspoon garlic powder

One teaspoon salt

One half teaspoon cumin

One half teaspoon chilli powder or paprika

One quarter teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

Fresh ground pepper to taste

Assemble you fajita seasoning in a jar as this will be more than you will use at one time.

Rinse and clean shrimp. Sometimes I cut larger shrimp in half. Slice onions and peppers. Add the onions and peppers to a skillet and sauté in olive oil. When they are sufficiently softened, add the cut up shrimp the last few minutes.

Warm tortillas and serve accompanied by any or all of these: chopped cilantro, sour cream, salsa, and/or chopped green onions. Makes enough for two hungry eaters.

Patti Bess is a local freelance writer and cookbook author. She lives in Grass Valley.