Patriotic ‘Thrive’ event set for Saturday

“Thrive through Unity in the Community,“ a festival of music, food and games, is scheduled from 1 to 8 p.m. on July 2 at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley.

“The patriotic celebration is a joint collaboration of citizens, local businesses and veterans providing a place to come together and enjoy the history of this country that ties all of us together,” said Grass Valley veteran Carl Cieslikowski.

The event will include music from five different local bands/musicians, interspersed with veteran presentations of taps, Honor Guard, Color Guard and a 21-gun salute. Period costumes are encouraged. There will also be competitive games of spike ball, volleyball, gaga ball, giant jenga, a slack line and archery. Face painting will be done local artist Elena Lee. A fun feature will be the “extreme wet zone” for water activities — participants are encouraged to bring their favorite water gun.

Additionally, community organizations will provide information and product booths on site, including a huge replica of the Preamble to the Constitution. Sign your name with quill and ink. Food will be available from different food trucks/booths offering fair such as Indian tacos, fajita sandwiches, snow cones and ice cream. Cotton candy and popcorn will be free.

Admission is $10 per carload, $5 for a single occupant and a donation of non-perishable food (or cash donation) benefiting the Interfaith Food Ministry and The Food Bank of Nevada County. Veterans are free with their DD214, health or DOD card. For more information call 530-274-9500.