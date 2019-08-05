Partners in English Language Learning seeks volunteer tutors

Partners in English Language Learning (PiELL), is currently seeking volunteer tutors who can work with adult students who want to improve their English skills. The nonprofit’s mission is to help English language learners become thriving members of the community by offering one-on-one English language tutoring and building bridges that foster cross-cultural respect, understanding and friendship. Tutors play a key role in this effort.

PiELL is offering a two-day volunteer tutor training on September 28 and October 5. Volunteers must attend both days, eight hours per day. Adult students give many reasons for wanting to improve their English skills. Many say they are striving to make a better life for themselves and for their families. Others want to be better equipped to deal with parental school responsibilities and family medical issues, to communicate with an employer or understand the checkout transaction as they buy groceries. For some it can be a difficult and scary journey. PiELL volunteer tutors are there to help their students reach their goals.

Tutors work with their adult students one-on-one, committing to a minimum of one hour a week, at a time and place that is convenient for both the tutor and the student. Many of tutors say the time they spend with their students is their favorite time of the week, as tutors know they are making a difference.

To be a tutor, no formal teaching experience is necessary, and English is the only language required. All that is needed, say organizers, “is a kind heart, patience, and a willingness to help others.” PiELL provides training, resource tutors as mentors, semi-annual tutor get-togethers to exchange ideas, and a resource library. For more information, call 530-265-2116 or visit http://www.piell.org.