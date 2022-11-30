facebook tracking pixel Parklets in place | TheUnion.com
Parklets in place

Downtown Streetscape Improvements Project moving along

Elias Funez
  

Bobby Jones Concrete Construction workers, with the help of Hansen Bros. Enterprises, laid concrete down for a pair of parklets along Main Street Wednesday. The project is part of the Downtown Streetscape Improvement project currently underway which will eventually involve the closure of Mill Street for renovations scheduled at the beginning of next year.
Photo: Elias Funez
A form for a parklet located in front of Pete’s Pizza in downtown Grass Valley, is ready for concrete to be poured Wednesday morning.
Photo: Elias Funez
A Bobby Jones Concrete Construction worker puts the finishing touches on a parklet created in front of Cirino’s Restaurant on Main Street Wednesday morning.
Photo: Elias Funez
Hansen Bros. Enterprises concrete is ready to be poured into one of two parklets along Main Street in downtown Grass Valley Wednesday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bollards at the end of Mill Street’s intersection with Main Street have been installed and replaced the concrete construction barriers that were in place.
Photo: Elias Funez
Steam can be seen coming off of the freshly poured parklet concrete along Main Street Wednesday as part of the Downtown Streetscape Improvements project.
Photo: Elias Funez
Colored bits of concrete are all that are left of the concrete construction barriers that were put in place during the Covid pandemic when the parklets were initially established. Permanent concrete parklets have been poured in their place.
Photo: Elias Funez
A pedestrian walks along the Mill Street crosswalk at Main Street in Grass Valley where traffic bollards have been installed.
Photo: Elias Funez

News

