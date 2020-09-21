Park upgrades on tight timeline for Grass Valley, Nevada City

Grass Valley’s Memorial Park will soon get a major upgrade that is sure to make a splash.

The park was awarded $3.5 million in community development block grant funding that will allow it to renovate the existing pool and add a 1,000-square-foot pool for seniors and toddlers.

The funding will also allow the city to extend Central Avenue to Race Street to create more parking; demolish and replace the existing club house; re-grade the softball field and add basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts.

When the city applied for the funding in January, they anticipated hearing back by April, which has complicated the project timeline.

“We did have a more rapid schedule but we were hoping if we did receive the money we’d be notified earlier in the year and then we could actually start some of the work,” said Tom Last, Grass Valley community development director. “But now with fall and winter fast approaching we may get delayed.”

The city has a three-year window to use the grant funding and estimated the project will take a little less than three years to complete.

Last said during the bid process on the project, the city will explore whether developers will be able to do any work through the winter in order to stay within the timeline. The city had hoped to have the pool renovated and opened next summer, which Last called a key to the project.

Grass Valley tried to get the rehabilitation funded multiple times over the last few years, Last said, and credited city staff for being able to win the grant without the help of outside consultation.

Improvements to the park through Measure E funds, including new restrooms, a multipurpose room, and locker rooms, were still being constructed, Last said.

In Nevada City, the city was awarded more than $170,000 in Prop 68 funding for the rehabilitation, creation and improvement of local parks.

Funding can be used the construction of pools, trails, playgrounds and other amenities. The city will need to submit a project proposal for how the grant will be spent, and will host a virtual workshop to get community input for projects today at 6 p.m. on Zoom.

