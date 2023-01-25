Staff Writer

Families with students who are currently eighth graders, and who are interested in learning more about Nevada Union High School (NU) as their school of choice for the 2023/24 school year, are encouraged to attend the rescheduled “Preview Night” set to take place from 6-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1.

To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.