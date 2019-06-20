Par for the course: PG&E fire safety inspections continue in Nevada County

See the California Public Utilities Commission fire threat map here

Dozens of white trucks can be seen in a normally vacant lot off Brunswick Road near East Bennett Road.

Those are PAR Electrical Contractors, working on behalf of Pacific Gas and Electric Company to ensure the area’s power lines are safe, according to PG&E representatives.

“They’re a contractor performing electric facility safety inspections with us,” said Denny Boyles, spokesperson for the gas and power company.

While PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo didn’t know exactly when the project in that area began, she said safety inspections in the Sierra Division — including Nevada, Placer, El Dorado and Sierra Counties — have been going on since March.

Inspections are meant to consider tier two and tier three areas, meaning those at an elevated and extreme risk for wildfires, respectively, said Merlo.

“(PG&E) designated those areas based on population and forest,” she said.

Merlo said the area’s safety inspections should conclude next week.

