Panel on mental health hosted by League of Women Voters
The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County’s next “Stay Informed” event, which is part of their ongoing educational series, will address “Mental Health in Nevada County and Beyond.“ The event will include a panel discussion with Judge Tom Anderson, Grass Valley Chief of Police Alex Gammelgard, Nevada County Director of Behavioral Health Phebe Bell, Turning Point Program Director Heather Vance, and Casey Davey with the HOME Team (Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement).
To have your questions about mental health in Nevada County considered for the panel of experts, send them to joannmarie615@gmail.com. Questions only please. The event will be broadcast Jan. 14 on NCTV. There will also be a link on the League of Women Voters’ website at https://my.lwv.org/california/western-nevada-county. Questions submitted in advance will be read by a League member.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User