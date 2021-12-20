Panel on mental health hosted by League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County’s next “Stay Informed” event, which is part of their ongoing educational series, will address “Mental Health in Nevada County and Beyond.“ The event will include a panel discussion with Judge Tom Anderson, Grass Valley Chief of Police Alex Gammelgard, Nevada County Director of Behavioral Health Phebe Bell, Turning Point Program Director Heather Vance, and Casey Davey with the HOME Team (Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement).

To have your questions about mental health in Nevada County considered for the panel of experts, send them to joannmarie615@gmail.com . Questions only please. The event will be broadcast Jan. 14 on NCTV. There will also be a link on the League of Women Voters’ website at https://my.lwv.org/california/western-nevada-county . Questions submitted in advance will be read by a League member.