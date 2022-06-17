Panel backs moving courthouse

After years of discussion about what to do about the inadequacy of the Nevada City Courthouse, there’s finally a recommendation — relocate it.

Stephan Castellanos, principal architect of Derivi Castellanos Architects and a member of the Court Facilities Advisory Committee, said at a Friday meeting he couldn’t support moving it out of town.

“I would be in support of a site acquisition in or near downtown, Castellanos said. ”Search for sites in the area that assures having important infrastructure nearby. It’s important to engage with the community and not to leave the community with another problem to face. I think it’d be better to build a new building and look for a site that respects the needs of the city and county, make a decision today and move forward from that.”

Before the vote, Nevada County Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin argued in favor of a new courthouse downtown.

“A downtown site is the historic, cultural and civic centerpiece,” he said. “(This option) allows the court to stay conveniently in approximation to numerous participants, the DA, the public defender and private counsel located in the core of the city. It maintains a vibrant, downtown courthouse critical to sustained long-term vitality to our county seat.”

The committee then voted unanimously to recommend relocating the courthouse to a spot as close to downtown as financially, and otherwise, possible.

“The good news — we’ll be delivering a court to Nevada City, a long overdue court,” said Justice Brad Hill, chair of the Court Facilities Advisory Committee. “One that is a necessary component to keep justice in your county.”

The recommendation will be the basis for a funding request in the state’s 2023-24 budget. The Judicial Council of California at its July 14 and 15 business meeting is expected to vote on the budget proposals, including the Nevada County Courthouse.

“Assuming the project is moving forward by the council, administration and Legislature and authorized in the 2023-24 Budget Act, the next steps will be a site search and acquisition of a suitable property based on the JCC site acquisition policy,” said Merrill Balassone, judicial council public affairs officer.

“Candidate sites, including any downtown options, would be evaluated, a preferred and a back up site identified, and then a site selection recommended,” Balassone added.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com