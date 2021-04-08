 Painting the town: Nevada City spring cleaning Tuesdays and Thursdays this month | TheUnion.com
Painting the town: Nevada City spring cleaning Tuesdays and Thursdays this month

Elias Funez
  

Nevada City Council member Doug Fleming dips a paint roller into a tray of red curb paint Thursday morning off Broad Street. The annual Nevada City spring cleaning has been extended throughout the month of April to aid in social distancing, providing additional opportunities for people to help beautify their community.
Photo: Elias Funez
Cans of red curb paint are poured into painting trays before being coated onto curbs worn of their color in areas of Nevada City’s downtown and business district during Thursday morning’s spring cleanup task. Different cleanup tasks are taking place Tuesday and Thursday mornings throughout the month of April.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada City Mayor Erin Minett works on re-painting red curbs in Nevada City Thursday morning. Those wanting to volunteer and sign up for the spring cleaning can contact Minett at 530-478-1816.
Photo: Elias Funez
A spring cleanup volunteer uses a paint scraper to remove graffiti from a Nevada City bench before applying a fresh coat of paint Thursday morning.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada City Council members Doug Fleming and Duane Strawser work on painting the red curbs along Broad Street in the city’s downtown Thursday morning. Nevada City spring cleaning volunteers have been working for a few hours on Tuesday and Thursday mornings during the month of April.
Photo: Elias Funez

