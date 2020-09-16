Paint with us: Socially distant sip-and-paint style classes offered at Foothills Event Center (PHOTO GALLERY)

Those looking for a creative, fun and socially distanced event need look no further.

The Come Paint With Us sip-and-paint style classes are happening now at The Foothills Event Center.

For $35 per person, participants get supplies and one-on-one instruction from a resident artist. A glass of wine, beer or soda is included.

Upcoming classes include acrylic and chalk paintings, as well as a live plant succulent arrangement to compliment your fall decor.

For information on upcoming classes, visit http://www.ComePaintWithUs.com or by calling 530-271-1000.