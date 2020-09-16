Paint with us: Socially distant sip-and-paint style classes offered at Foothills Event Center (PHOTO GALLERY)
Those looking for a creative, fun and socially distanced event need look no further.
The Come Paint With Us sip-and-paint style classes are happening now at The Foothills Event Center.
For $35 per person, participants get supplies and one-on-one instruction from a resident artist. A glass of wine, beer or soda is included.
Upcoming classes include acrylic and chalk paintings, as well as a live plant succulent arrangement to compliment your fall decor.
For information on upcoming classes, visit http://www.ComePaintWithUs.com or by calling 530-271-1000.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User