Page Configuration for The Union for TUESDAY 12/13

Elias Funez
  

Tuesday, 2 sections

No Double Truck

A Section 10 pages

A1 – Cover

A: CP: CaringSharingGiveAway-GVU-121322 — Elias

ART: YES/Elias

B: SupesPreview-GVU-121322 — Marianne

ART: None

C: XmasVandalism-GVU-121322 — Jennifer

ART: YES

D: NewNewspapers-GVU-121322 — Robert (FILED)

E: A01Brief-GVU-121322 — Samantha (FILED)

A2 – Bulletin board

TOP: Blotter-GVU-121322 – Jennifer — (FILED)

A: WildIndependenceWatchParty-GVU-121322 — NCFF and WSFF function. — (FILED)

ART: YES/Submitted (FILED)

B: Resolve2RunSignUp-GVU-121322 — (FILED)

ART: YES/File (FILED)

A3 – Local news

A: CP: ToyRun-GVU-121322 — Motorcycle run through downtown Nevada City and Grass Valley.

ART: YES/ Elias

B: WeatherStory-GVU-121322 — Jennifer FILED

ART: YES/Elias/Jennifer

A4 – Community / Obits

A5 – Photo Page / Ad

PhotoPage-GVU-121322 — (FILED)

A6 – Weather / Jump / Ad

A7 – Opinion

TOP: CrabbCartoon-GVU-121322 — (FILED)

A: Elias-GVU-121322 – New rooftop solar rules -(FILED)

B: OVOkun-GVU-121322 (FILED)

LTRGuyton-GVU-121322 — What have we done? – (FILED)

LTRJensen-GVU-121322 — (FILED)

A8 – News / Jump STATE & NATION

A: LARacism-GVU-121322 — FILED

Photo. Cut to fit.

B: TobaccoBan-GVU-121322 — FILED

Cut to fit.

C: RichmondStatue-GVU-121322 — FILED

Photo. Cut to fit.

D: TitleIX-GVU-121322 — FILED

Cut to fit.

A9 – News / Jump NATION & WORLD

A: DemocratsMidterms-GVU-121322 — FILED

Photo. Cut to fit.

B: OathKeepersTrail-GVU-121322 — FILED

Photo. Cut to fit.

C: IranExecution-GVU-121322 — FILED

Cut to fit.

D: Ukraine-GVU-121322 — FILED

Photo. Cut to fit.

A10 – Back Page / Ad

B Section 10 pages

B1 – Lifestyles

B2 – Comics

B3 – Lifestyles TUESDAY, DEC. 13 BUSINESS/HEALTH

A: BIZHamilton-GVU-121322 — FILED

Photo/Graphic. Col Bug. Kicker: Business

B: HEALTHSeivert-GVU-121322 — FILED

Col bug. Kicker: Health

C: BIZCuniberti-GVU-121322 — FILED

Col bug. Kicker: Business

B4 – Classified

B5 – Classified

B6 – Classified

B7 – Classified

B8 – Advice

B07 – Advice filler — Clash-GVU-121322, photo, cut to fit. — FILED

B9 – Sports

A: Stanford-GVU-121322 — FILED

Photo. Cut to fit.

B: Jumps from B10

C: SportsAgate-GVU-121322 — FILED

B10 – Sports / Ad

A: BearRiverSoccer-GVU-121322 — FILED

Photo.

B: WorldCupPreview-GVU-121322 — FILED

Photo. Cut to fit.

C: 49ers-GVU-121322 — FILED

Photo. Cut to fit.

 

 

