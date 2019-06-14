P.J.s for Nevada County children in need

Members of the Nevada City Inner Wheel Club recently donated children’s pajamas to the KARE Crisis Nursery. Pictured, from left, Mary Krill, Nevada City Inner Wheel, Lynne Woerner, KARE Crisis Nursery, and Linda Daniel, Inner Wheel District 519 chairman. The KARE Crisis Nursery is a nonprofit organization focused on providing safe, nurturing care for the small children of families experiencing a stressful situation. To learn more, visit https://karecrisisnursery.org.

