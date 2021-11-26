Owl be home for Christmas
Looking for a great way to kick off the season? Wild Birds Unlimited, 119 Neal Street in Grass Valley, is hosting a fundraiser for Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 4. Community members can meet “Owl Ambassadors” up close and personal, and a donation to vote for your favorite owl. Those who become a member of Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release, or renew a membership for $35, will get $15 in Bird Bucks to spend in the store (day of event only). “This is a great way to get some of your Christmas shopping done,” said organizer Karen Koskey. For more information, email Karen at kkosk6565@gmail.com.
Source: Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release
