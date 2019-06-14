Overturned big rig on Eastbound I-80 near Soda Springs causes delays

Overturned big rig on I-80 caused significant travel delays Friday, June 14, 2019.

Submitted by Caltrans

SODA SPRINGS – Caltrans is alerting motorists to travel delays on Interstate 80 near Soda Springs following a big rig that overturned in the early-morning hours, causing the closure of both eastbound lanes.

The California Highway Patrol is currently intermittently closing and redirecting I-80 eastbound traffic to the Soda Springs off- and on-ramps, according to a press release. Motorists should anticipate travel delays while detours are in place.

Caltrans is clearing approximately 150 gallons of fuel from the interstate with hazardous material crews. Emergency guardrail repairs are also needed at the Soda Spring exit before the interstate will be fully reopened to motorists.

Caltrans anticipates a full reopening by this afternoon.

Source: Caltrans