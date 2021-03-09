Overflow emergency shelters to open tonight through Thursday

FROM A RELEASE:

The National Weather Service predicts significantly cold and wet weather with the potential of low snow starting Tuesday night through Thursday morning. Considering the weather prediction, Hospitality House and the County of Nevada are activating the Extreme Weather Shelter Protocol for these two nights with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Considering COVID-19 sheltering protocols, and in conjunction with Public Health Department directives, County staff will focus on providing safe and socially distanced sheltering during the weather event. Utilizing the congregate model at a greatly reduced capacity will permit greater social distancing of six feet or more. Guests will be medically screened and will agree to follow County rules related to limiting the potential of spreading COVID-19 among shelter guests, including wearing a mask at all times. Sheltering capacity will be limited to 15 people to accommodate social distancing and modified programming. County staff will be screening for the most vulnerable homeless residents in an effort to help those in greatest need. Unfortunately, this will present the real possibility of having to turn folks away from the shelter when the facility’s capacity has been reached.

Hospitality House is coordinating with County staff to provide other possible options and service locations.

The shelter will open at 4:30 p.m. in their Nevada City location every night and will close at 7:30 a.m. each morning. This community-wide collaborative effort temporarily shelters one of our most vulnerable populations during extreme weather events and connects homeless residents to additional available services.

The Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement Team (HOME Team) will provide case management services to attendees, and Hospitality House will assist in providing Homeless Access Transportation (HAT) to and from the sheltering location. The Nevada County Veteran Services Office will also be available for connecting homeless veterans to available services.

Locations:

City of Nevada City: Veteran’s Hall (lower level) 415 North Pine Street, Nevada City CA 95959

Further assistance for homeless residents can also be gained by dialing 2-1-1 or 1-844-319-4119 to speak with a local 211 Connecting Point call specialist.

Shelter Activation Protocol:

Per the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services- National Weather Service’s LOW temperature prediction for the City of Nevada City is forecasted to be at or below 30 degrees, for a period of 4 hours or more overnight; or

National Weather Service LOW temperature prediction for the City of Nevada City is at or below 32 degrees, for a period of 4 hours or more overnight, with snow on the ground in Nevada City; or

Per the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services- National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Western Nevada County for elevations at or below 3,000 feet.

Any other extreme weather event or condition identified by the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services in consultation with Nevada County Health and Human Services Agency and City staff.

Better Together Nevada County

Better Together Nevada County is an overall strategy spearheaded by the County of Nevada to support innovative and meaningful collaboration with key stakeholders, while educating the public, and inviting them to be part of the solution. Community members wishing to learn more about volunteer opportunities to support nonprofit organizations working on homelessness can visit the Better Together Volunteer Hub at ConnectingPoint.org/BetterTogether.

Hospitality House

Hospitality House’s mission is to bring homeless people in Nevada County into a circle of community caring that offers shelter, sustenance, advocacy, opportunity, dignity, and hope as they transition from homelessness to housing. For more information about Hospitality House, visit hhshelter.org.

Source: County of Nevada