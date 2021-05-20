Over half of county residents have received at least 1 vaccine dose

According to the state’s weekly update on vaccination status by group, about 44.3% of Nevada County’s eligible residents have been fully vaccinated, and a total of about 55.3% have received at least one dose.

Two age groups — 50 to 64, and 65 and older — in Nevada County have surpassed the halfway point in being fully vaccinated, according to the state, with about 51.3% of those 50 to 64 and about 52% of those 65 and older.

This week’s data shows 31.8% of county residents aged 18 to 49 are fully vaccinated, and 12.5% are partially vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, the state’s data includes residents aged 12 or older, following an expansion last week which made the 12 to 15 age group eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The county currently has two vaccine clinics open in Grass Valley: one at Sierra College, offering the Moderna vaccine and open to walk-ins as of two weeks ago; and another at 1345 Whispering Pines Lane, offering the Pfizer vaccine, meaning it now serves those 12 and older.

According to Nevada County Public Health Director Jill Blake, while the Whispering Pines clinic is not officially listed as a walk-in clinic and the Sierra College clinic has greater capacity for walk-ins, “both are accepting walk-ins at this point.”

Blake described a “celebratory atmosphere” at the Whispering Pines clinic last Thursday, the first day of the 12 and older expansion. She said that, while it is rare that children be eager for vaccinations, that is happening in this case as many are eager to resume travel and other activities.

According to Blake, the following day, last Friday, around half of the vaccines given at the clinic were first doses.

As of this week, according to the state, 8.3% of eligible Nevada County residents under 18 have been fully vaccinated and 14.2% have been partially vaccinated.

ELIMINATING BARRIERS

The Sierra College clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, which county officials said was meant to supplement the Whispering Pines clinic’s Monday to Friday availability — a move which, alongside designating it a walk-in clinic, was aimed toward making the vaccination process in Nevada County more convenient.

According to Blake, the county continues to work toward building more awareness of the Sierra College clinic, “both that it exists and that walk-ins are welcome,” in hopes that this brings increased vaccine uptake, which she said other communities have experienced following a shift to walk-in vaccinations.

Local public health officials are working with the state Department of Public Health to eliminate other barriers to getting vaccinated as well, including difficulties visiting a vaccine clinic due to medical needs or lack of transportation.

In cases where an individual has a medical need which prevents them from leaving their home, said Blake, there is now an option to visit MyTurn or call the state’s toll free hotline in order to have their information sent to county Public Health staff, who are then able to schedule in-home vaccinations.

The state’s COVID-19 Hotline can be reached from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, at 1-833-422-4255.

Blake said in-home vaccinations can be facilitated by the county’s REACH (Resources for Equity & Access in Community Health) Team and Senior Outreach Nurses, in addition to an option provided by the state’s Emergency Medical Services Authority and Department of Public Health, in which an “ambulance strike team” collaborates with the county to reach residents.

The state Department of Public Health is also offering help with scheduling transportation for those who are able to leave their homes but have been unable to reach a vaccine clinic due to transportation issues, said Blake. This assistance can also be accessed through MyTurn or by phone at the state hotline.

As of Thursday, 82,302 doses have been administered to Nevada County residents, according to the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.