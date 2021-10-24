Over 4 inches of rain expected Sunday; another 3 to 4 that night

Over four inches of rain is possible today, with another 3 to 4 forecast for tonight, the National Weather Service said.

Add to that portions of Nevada County are under an evacuation warning due to possible debris flows over the River Fire burn scar, as the county is also under a Flash Flood Watch.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 5 a.m. Monday. A Flood Watch will extend from 5 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. that afternoon.

Those watches have led to evacuations warnings for the Mount Olive, as well as the Sierra Knolls Estates and Dog Bar, area. Those areas are on the Nevada County line, northwest of Colfax.

Rain is expected to hammer the county today, with over 4 inches possible. Highs will reach 52, with 30 to 39 mph winds expected and 50 mph gusts.





Another 3 to 4 inches of rain could fall tonight. Winds will be 24 to 29 mph, with 44 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 44.

Between a half- and three-quarters-of-an inch of rain is forecast for Monday. Rain chances are 100% Winds will be 9 to 14 mph, with 20 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 49. Lows will dip to 41 that night, when rain chances will drop to 50%. Between a tenth and a quarter-inch is expected.

There’s a 40% chance of rain Tuesday, with no rain forecast starting Wednesday.