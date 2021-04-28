Over 28K Nevada County residents fully vaccinated

As of Wednesday, 69,371 doses have been administered to Nevada County residents, according to the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

Each Wednesday, the state also provides an update on vaccination status and doses administered by age group.

As of this week, according to the state’s dashboard, 28,699 Nevada County residents have been fully vaccinated, and 13,422 have been partially vaccinated.

The county has almost 100,000 people in it.

Just over 15,000 of those fully vaccinated are 65 or older, making up 49.4% of that age group, according to the dashboard.

“It seems like we’re still filling our appointments, it’s just that they’re filling a little bit slower,” said Nevada County Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver in a Q&A Wednesday, adding that it is “way too early” for the slowed uptake.

“We’re not to the point of herd immunity, and we’re going to continue to see outbreaks, especially if we stay at a case rate of eight (cases) per day per 100,000,” said Gruver, explaining that this case rate is “substantial.”

As of Tuesday, the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy shows Nevada County as having a case rate of 8.7 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 people, and a 3.6% positivity rate. It remains one of 13 counties in the red, or “substantial,” risk tier.

Statewide, the metrics show a case rate of 4.7 new cases per 100,000 people and a 1.5% positivity rate.

Officials said at the Q&A Wednesday that Public Health will add appointments for their Whispering Pines clinic to MyTurn at noon Friday, and that just over 400 were added last week.

“MyTurn has changed — a lot more providers are on there, and they’ve expanded the … geo-fencing in terms of what shows up when you search, so it’s showing appointments even if you have to drive to get them,” said Gruver.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.