Over 25K county residents fully vaccinated

As of Thursday, 64,427 doses have been administered to Nevada County residents, according to the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

Each Wednesday, the state also provides an update on vaccination status and doses administered by age group.

As of this week, according to the state’s dashboard, 25,105 Nevada County residents have been fully vaccinated, and 15,030 have been partially vaccinated.

Of those fully vaccinated, 14,537 are 65 and older — making up 47.8% of that age group in the county.

“If we are able to obtain herd immunity with our vaccinations, we will see the end of this pandemic, as long as we race to get the herd immunity before there are any variants that can escape the immunity that is provided by vaccines,” said Dr. Glennah Trochet, the county’s deputy public health officer, in a Q&A Wednesday.

“So, we really want to vaccinate as many people as possible as soon as possible,” said Trochet.

In the same Q&A, Dr. Scott Kellermann, the county’s public health officer, said the county’s immunization clinics are “still doing quite well,” although he expects the county will reach a phase at some point in which encouraging vaccination will become more necessary, as opposed to the current moment in which people are “knocking on our door for it.”

According to Nevada County Public Health, first-dose appointments for next week at their Whispering Pines clinic will be made available on MyTurn at noon today.

Dokimos Pharmacy has also begun adding vaccine appointments on both its online appointment system and MyTurn.

While Public Health opened up eligibility to those 16 and older for the county’s clinics April 1, everyone in that group became eligible to receive the vaccine through other providers April 15 as eligibility expanded statewide.

One week later, according to the state’s dashboard, 91 Nevada County residents under 18 had been fully vaccinated, and 342 had been partially vaccinated.

Both the county’s Whispering Pines clinic and Dokimos Pharmacy are administering the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one currently approved for those under 18.

