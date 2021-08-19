‘Outside support’: Author to talk about caregiving and burnout at Aug. 29 event

Nevada City’s Martha Kirishian, a physical therapist of 40 years, reflected recently on the most valid reasons for her efforts as a volunteer for One Source-Empowering Caregivers, which provides respite time and resources to family caregivers in Nevada County for free.

“When I visit to help a family, the family caregiver thinks I am there to care for their stricken family member when actually, I, along with all of the OSEC volunteers, are there for the caregiver,” Kirishian said in a news release. “I see such great hesitance in caregivers sharing their loneliness, overwhelm and fears. When they finally do break down and tell their experiences of being invisible and lost, when their world is finally seen, I watch tears mixed with gratitude. In Nevada County, many of these families have been without any outside support in their 24/7 care for years and the relief to be understood is as tremendous as the time we provide to let them have a few hours of freedom.”

This is why Kirishian is thrilled OSEC is bringing critically acclaimed author and Sacramento Bee reporter Kate Washington to share firsthand her personal experience about caregiving and her new book “Already Toast: Caregiving and Burnout in America” with the Nevada County community on Aug. 29.

Washington’s book reflects the panic produced by early discharge from a hospital and the life-altering relationships that are created in caregiving experiences. At this event, Washington will highlight the discoveries she made while experiencing extreme exhaustion and isolation as she provided love, medical support and daily living assistance to her husband.

The One Source-Empowering Caregivers hosted event, titled “Already Toast and Tea,” will be an interactive afternoon allowing the community to meet and hear Washington. Following her talk, guests will have the opportunity to ask questions while drinking tea (or wine), eating crumpets, supporting One Source-Empowering Caregivers and getting her book (free with ticket) autographed. Washington will then be joined by a panel of local experts for a more in-depth conversation about best practices and hopes for our local families. Local nonprofits will also be on hand to share their services.





Washington, besides being the author of “Already Toast: Caregiving and Burnout In America,” is the dining critic for The Sacramento Bee. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, TIME, Eater, Catapult, and other publications. She holds a Ph.D. in Victorian literature from Stanford University and lives in Sacramento with her husband and two daughters.

Source: One Source-Empowering Caregivers