Outside Inn in Nevada City listed for sale

Erin and Dan Thiem, owners of the Outside Inn in Nevada City, have listed the 15-room hotel for sale.

According to commercial real estate listing site LoopNet, the 6,594-square-foot property is being offered at almost $2.7 million.

In January, Erin Thiem said, it will be 10 years since ownership of the Outside Inn was passed on to her by her mother, who started the business over 22 years ago.

“We love the Outside Inn and obviously care about it deeply, and are excited to see if there’s someone out there who wants to continue our vision and commitment to that business,” she said.

Asked what sparked the decision to list the hotel for sale, Thiem said she and her husband found they wanted to give their full attention to the Inn Town Campground, a Nevada City business which they opened together in 2016.

“We’re excited to be able to spend more time and energy on (the Inn Town Campground), and continue to grow this business,” she said. “It was a matter of just reassessing where we put our energy.”

She added that they have school-aged children and believe they’d have the opportunity to enjoy more time together as a family while running one business rather than two.

Thiem emphasized that listing the hotel for sale was not due to the business faring poorly as a result of the pandemic.

“I’m not going to say that it’s been easy, but the Outside Inn is here to stay,” she said, explaining that because the hotel has external access to rooms, allows for distancing, and Nevada City tourism has persisted through COVID-19, “the business is strong.”

She said they are also not completely set on selling the hotel, in particular as they plan to stay in the area in order to run the Inn Town Campground and are “not retiring by a long shot.” She described their current intentions as “just opening the door to possibilities.”

As the winter holiday season approaches, she said she is unsure of exactly how the season will look, in particular as relating to whether local Christmas events will be held amid the pandemic. However, she said, “What we do and provide will be the same.”

“Learning how to run a small business is a constant learning opportunity,” she said, reflecting on her time running the hotel so far. “2020 has constantly given me opportunities to relearn things I thought I already knew.”

